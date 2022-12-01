Tulsa nonprofit providing free art education to north Tulsa students

TULSA, Okla. — A local nonprofit is working to raise $45,000 to provide free art education to students in north Tulsa.

“I like art because you can express all your feelings with art,” said Brooke Brown.

Nine-year-old Brooke Brown loves to draw. She says she’s always been passionate about art, and the after-school classes at the Art 4orm Foundation have helped sharpen her skills.

“I made a few mistakes and I had to do it over again and do it over again, but once I had it, I just knew it was going to look beautiful after,” Brown said.

Her mother Kenya Walker-Hill says she’s not only getting better at drawing, but at life skills too.

“She’s thinking past just making this a fun time,” Walker-Hill said. “She’s thinking I can sell my art. My art can hang.”

It’s the mission of the nonprofit to provide practical art education to students in north Tulsa so they can pursue careers in the art world.

“It comes from my own experience being born and raised right here in north Tulsa and being an artist, loving art, but not really having any resources or opportunities to really explore or formalize a version of having a career in art,” said Ebony Easily, founder of the Art 4orms Foundation.

Easily says the money they’re working to raise will provide free private lessons in visual or performing arts for 15 students. It will also cover the free after-school program for 10 students that Brown enjoyed.

“When you draw with passion it looks better because you’re taking your time and you’re not rushing,” Brown said.

Easily says she’s seen the excitement in her students as they get to create and she hopes to be able to share this passion with even more local kids.

“Art 4orms is not just about coloring and drawing and painting and going to shows," Easily said. "It’s really how we’re creating better human beings."

The organization is hosting the A.R.T. benefit gala on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 6-10:30 p.m. It’ll take place at the 36th Street North Event Center. 2 students will be awarded an art scholarship to help them pursue art education.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --