Tulsa native working at Winter Olympics

TULSA, Okla. — If covering the Olympic games was a sport, Tulsa native, Katie Morgan would probably bring home the gold.

Morgan is in Beijing at the Winter Olympics, working as a media manager for NBC.

“It’s such an honor and a privilege. It's something I’ve always dreamed about."

Morgan grew up in Tulsa and played softball at Bishop Kelly. After graduating from the University of Kansas, and completing her graduate work at the University of Alabama, Morgan got her foot in the door at NBC by moving to New York City.

Since 2002, she has covered 12 Olympic Games.

She’s traveled all over the world, from London to Beijing, but the 2022 winter games are a little different for her this year.

“This is a little different and a little more exciting for me because I actually get to see what the venue looks like. You literally step out and just ten steps from my little compound is where all of it happens,”

Morgan says covering the Olympics has been a lifelong dream of hers. She also says being at the Winter Olympics gives her a sense of pride.

“Being an American and being here is just incredible. And it's just that pride.. being up here in this event, we’ve got so many Americans that are medaling.

It just makes you proud that you're doing your job, you're making sure that the families and fans get to see the athletes in action."

