Tulsa mother mourns son killed in shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A mother’s heartbreak.

“He’s been taken from me and his family, his children," Beatrice Stake said.

Stake is grieving after her son, 36-year-old father of three Juan Lewis, Sr., was shot and killed Monday night.

“He never met a stranger," Stake said. "He always had a big smile on his face. And he had a laugh that would make you laugh.”

Lewis was shot at Jerrod Grocery near 36th St. North and MLK Jr. Blvd.

Tulsa police said the man suspected of shooting Lewis, Bryan Blount, later turned himself in. He’s charged with first-degree murder.

Stake said Blount showed up at her door earlier Monday evening.

“He came to my door and knocked on my door. And told me to my face, I’m going to kill your son," she said.

Tulsa police said Blount and Lewis got into an argument prior to the shooting. No matter what happened in the past, Stake said this isn’t fair.

“He didn’t deserve to die," she said. "He didn’t deserve to die.”

Lewis’ death comes just four days before his son’s birthday. Stake said she last spoke to him Monday afternoon. They always ended their phone calls with “I love you and I’ll see you in the morning.” Now, she mourns the chance to say that one more time.

“I'll never be able to tell my son I love him," she said. "Or, I don’t even know how to break this to his six-year-old child. I don’t know the words to tell him that his daddy will never be here for his birthday.”

Stake said she can’t afford to bury her son. Family and friends created a GoFundMe to help out. If you'd like to donate, click here.

