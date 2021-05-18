Authorities investigate deadly shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.
Police arrived on the scene near East 36th Street North and North Hartford Avenue.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
Trending Stories:
- White House to send 20 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to other countries
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Gov. Stitt announces $1,200 workforce incentive, unemployment benefits end early
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Black Wall Street Legacy Festival announces schedule for Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial events
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter