Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities investigate deadly shooting in north Tulsa

items.[0].image.alt
Jaromir Chalabala
Police lights
Posted at 10:33 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 23:34:23-04

TULSA, Okla. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night in north Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

Police arrived on the scene near East 36th Street North and North Hartford Avenue.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7