Tulsa Megacenter closing its doors Friday

TULSA, Okla. — The Department of Public Safety's Megacenter closes its doors Friday after being opened for five months in south Tulsa.

DPS set it up in August to offset a backlog in license renewals and long lines at tag agencies and DPS offices due to COVID and the implementation of REAL ID.

Sarah Stewart, Director of Media Operations for DPS, said the Tulsa Megacenter hasn't experienced super long lines until about a week and a half ago. But she said, despite the line, at 10 p.m. the doors will close for good.

“We would love to be able to keep these open longer but it takes money, it takes personnel and kind of what was earmarked was what we used and what we were able to do. But we are going to add five additional workstations at the Tulsa Eastgate location so we’re hoping that will help out and we won’t go back to seeing really long lines,” said Stewart.

The Oklahoma Legislature gave $6.6 million for both the Oklahoma City and Tulsa locations. Stewart said if you are planning on coming Friday, don't wait until the last minute. She said the Tulsa location has served around 50,000 people since its opening in August.

Once the Megacenter closes, the public will have to go back to tag agencies and DPS offices to get their documents and REAL IDs.

