Tulsa mayor names new pedestrian bridge 'Williams Crossing'

TULSA, Okla. — A new pedestrian bridge under construction on the Arkansas River has a new name.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced new donors for the project now named Williams Crossing which will connect the Gathering Place to the west side of town. The name points to the $35 million investment in the project from the Williams Companies.

”I think it’s important to recognize that this is a bridge that’s being built for the citizens of Tulsa—for everyone throughout this region as a gathering point for you," Bynum says.

The city has funded most of the project but donors like Williams, ONEOK, HF Sinclair and the George Kaiser Family Foundation helped move this project forward.

"Each are making very important contributions that are facilitating taking this bridge to the next level,” Bynum says.

