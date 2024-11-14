Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum delivers final State of the City address

TULSA, Okla. — From launching the search for mass graves in the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre to voters passing the largest capital improvement project in the city’s history, outgoing Mayor G.T. Bynum reflected on his last eight years as Tulsa’s mayor during his final State of the City address.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve you as mayor,” said Bynum to a sellout audience at the Cox Business Center.

His speech centered around accomplishments and how his efforts all revolve around a future for his family—and ours. He began by thanking his wife, Susan.

“You will never know how much this city has been guided over the last years,” he said. “She is the smartest woman I know, she is the best strategic thinker I have ever met, my partner in everything I do.”

He looked back at the creation of Gathering Place, BMX Headquarters, Greenwood Rising and the Real Time Information Center for the Tulsa Police Department.

It all happened during his tenure and during some of the most difficult times in city history—a global pandemic, a mass shooting, a cyber attack, and historic flooding.

Bynum said, under his watch, Tulsa went from being the most flood-prone city in America to one of the best in flood protection.

He hopes it prompts aspirations for future public servants.

“Of course we have the best city park in America, of course we have a lake in the middle of the river, of course we are home to an Olympic sport, of course we own the biggest collection of American art in history outside of D.C.,” he said. “Think about what that generation is going to achieve with that bar raised for Tulsa.”

Moving forward, Bynum said he’s not offended but grateful Mayor-Elect Monroe Nichols, a personal friend, campaigned on raising the bar even higher.

“Cities only decline or grow, there is no status quo,” he said. “I’m glad Mayor Nichols shares the spirit of high expectations.”

Bynum served eight years as mayor and before that, he served eight years as a Tulsa city councilor.

The Tulsa World editor Jason Collington introduced Bynum — saying Bynum’s name has appeared in their newspaper more than 19,000 times, beginning with his birth in 1977.

