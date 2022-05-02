Tulsa Mayfest 2022: What you need to know

TULSA, Okla. — The 49th annual Tulsa Mayfest is back starting Friday, sprawling across the Tulsa Arts District and historic Greenwood District.
The free outdoor art festival brings about 80 juried visual artists, selling fine arts and handmade goods along with food vendors and music on two different stages.
They're also bringing back the free STUDIO @ Mayfest which invites anyone to create their own work from provided materials.
Festival Schedule
Mayfest is open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, May 6 and Saturday May 7; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.on Sunday, May 8.
>> SEE: Full list of musical acts, stages, schedule
Road Closures
Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m.
- Boston will close from Cameron to Archer
- Detroit will close from I-244 to Archer
- Elgin will close from Reconciliation Way to Archer
- Cameron will close from Boston through Detroit
- Reconciliation Way will close from Boston to Elgin
- Martin Luther King Jr. will close from Archer to I-244
Sunday, May 8 at 10 p.m.
All roads closed by Mayfest will reopen.
Mayfest Map
Mayfest is located on Cameron from Boston to Detroit; on Reconciliation Way from Boston to Elgin; on Detroit from Archer to Cameron; on Elgin from Reconciliation Way to Archer; on Boston from Archer to Cameron; on Martin Luther King Jr. from Archer to Cameron and in Guthrie Green.
