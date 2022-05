Photos: 2022 Tulsa Mayfest kicks off downtown

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma

A look around the 2022 Tulsa Mayfest opening on Friday. May 6, 2022.

Photo by: 2 News Oklahoma