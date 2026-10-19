Tulsa leaders unveil proposed BOK Center renovations tied to hotel guest tax increase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa leaders on October 19 unveiled new concepts for a possible BOK Center renovation as voters prepare to decide whether to raise the city’s hotel guest tax to help pay for improvements at city-owned venues.

In early Oct, 2 News Oklahoma reported that Tulsa voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to raise the city’s hotel guest tax from 5% to nearly 10%.

On Oct 19, city leaders gathered at the BOK Center to show renderings and concepts for what that money could help fund.

Proposed improvements include new seating, upgraded restrooms and a new center-hung scoreboard. Plans also call for updated dressing rooms, production spaces, team facilities and tour catering areas.

“We’ve got to stay competitive with surrounding cities like Oklahoma City, who’s spending a billion dollars on a new convention center,” Tulsa Public Facilities Authority Chair Kathy Taylor said.

The premium level could also include renovated suites and loge boxes, expanded restrooms and a new full-service restaurant with seating for about 100 people.

“Modernizing the building requires a different kind of investment and that’s what the proposed hotel guest tax will do,” Taylor said.

City leaders said the BOK Center and Arvest Convention Center hosted more than 850,000 guests across 288 events in 2025, generating an estimated $148M in economic impact and more than 170,000 hotel room stays.

Tulsa City Councilor Phil Lakin said visitors also contribute to the city through sales and hotel tax revenue.

“They leave their money here not only in the form of sales tax but also in the form of hotel guest tax so that we can have wider and smoother streets, police, fire, art, parks and so much more,” Lakin said.

Mayor Monroe Nichols said the proposed investment is intended to keep Tulsa competitive.

“Reinvesting now will help Tulsa retain the events we already host and compete for new opportunities and keeping our city a strong destination for live entertainment and conventions,” Nichols said.

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