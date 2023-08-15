Tulsa juvenile detention bureau blames inexperienced staffing for teen escapes

TULSA, Okla. — Multiple agencies are still searching for an escaped juvenile after two escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center by jumping the wall. Police found Ja'Koby Golston in a stolen car this morning, but Noah Ney still hasn't been found.

"It kinda' gets you ramped up because you live next door to where it happened."

A next-door neighbor He didn't want to show his face or give a name. He tells 2 News police found a stolen Escalade in the driveway of an abandoned house, which officers later confirmed.

Two young men were inside the SUV and took off running, police said.

Officers found 14-year-old Ja'Koby Lee Golston hiding under a car with cash taken from the SUV. They believe the other suspect was 15-year-old Noah Ney, but he got away - again. Both escaped the juvenile detention center around 1 p.m. Monday.

The last time detention staff said they saw the two fugitives was when they were running away on the train tracks on Elwood. It's just feet away from the juvenile center.

2 News spoke with Anthony Taylor. He's the director of the Juvenile Bureau and has previously talked to Golston and Ney.

"There's the other side. There's the kid side. There are the family issues. There are anxieties. There's remorse," he said.



2 News was there in June 2023 when Golston was charged with murder after running a red light at 68th and Memorial in a stolen car and killing another driver. Ney's affidavit says he was charged with shooting with intent to kill a minor.

Taylor wouldn't say how the juveniles escaped, but he blamed it on staffing. 2 News later found out via an affidavit that the teens escaped by jumping the detention center wall.

"We had more of an inexperienced staff member who was with the kids at the time, so when you have that, you're going to have some mistakes," Taylor said.

He says the facility is about 30 security positions short of where they should be, and they used to be more experienced.

"Of the majority of the staff that we have, most of them have less than six months of experience," Taylor said. "We have the least experienced employees working with our most difficult residents."

