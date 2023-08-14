Two teens escape from Juvenile Justice Center

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office released a public safety alert about two teens that escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center.

Officials said ja'Koby Golston, 14, and Noah Ney, 15, escaped around 1 p.m. They were last seen running west on the railroad tracks near Elwood.

Galston is charged with murder and Ney is charged with shooting with intent to kill.

Call 911 if you see either team.

