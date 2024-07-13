TPD investigating shooting near Charles Page Blvd and Gilcrease Expressway

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in a neighborhood near Charles Page Boulevard and the Gilcrease Expressway.
Officers said at around 9:30, they responded to a shooting call where one victim was shot in the chest.
Their condition is unknown at this time. TPD said the victim did walk themselves to the gurney.
A suspect was found outside city limits, but they did not cooperate with police and the investigation is still ongoing.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube