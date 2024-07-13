Watch Now
TPD investigating shooting near Charles Page Blvd and Gilcrease Expressway

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jul 13, 2024

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a man was shot in the chest in a neighborhood near Charles Page Boulevard and the Gilcrease Expressway.

Officers said at around 9:30, they responded to a shooting call where one victim was shot in the chest.

Their condition is unknown at this time. TPD said the victim did walk themselves to the gurney.

A suspect was found outside city limits, but they did not cooperate with police and the investigation is still ongoing.

