Tulsa Health Department to administer third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who qualify

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is now administering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to patients who are immunocompromised, according to recent CDC recommendations.

The CDC says the people who qualify for a third dose are:



Been receiving cancer treatments

Received an organ transplant

Received a cell stem transplant within the past 2 years

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency

Advanced (or untreated) HIV infection

Taking high-dose corticosteroids or other immune-suppressing medications

Appointments are required to receive a third vaccine dose and can be scheduled here. CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.

Those receiving the third dose must bring an ID and a copy of your vaccination card to their appointment.

THD encourages people to talk with their healthcare provider about their condition and whether a third dose is appropriate for them.

