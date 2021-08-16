Tulsa Health Department to administer third COVID-19 vaccine dose to those who qualify

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is now administering third COVID-19 vaccine doses to patients who are immunocompromised, according to recent CDC recommendations.
The CDC says the people who qualify for a third dose are:
- Been receiving cancer treatments
- Received an organ transplant
- Received a cell stem transplant within the past 2 years
- Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency
- Advanced (or untreated) HIV infection
- Taking high-dose corticosteroids or other immune-suppressing medications
Appointments are required to receive a third vaccine dose and can be scheduled here. CDC does not recommend additional doses or booster shots for any other population at this time.
Those receiving the third dose must bring an ID and a copy of your vaccination card to their appointment.
THD encourages people to talk with their healthcare provider about their condition and whether a third dose is appropriate for them.
