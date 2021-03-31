Tulsa Health Department expands COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Health Department is expanding COVID-19 vaccine clinic locations beginning April 5.

New appointment opportunities will be available at the following THD locations:

James O. Goodwin Health Center, 5051 S. 129 th E. Ave. Tulsa, OK 74134

E. Ave. Tulsa, OK 74134 Central Regional Health Center, 315 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104

North Regional Health and Wellness Center, 5635 M.L.K. Jr Blvd, Tulsa, OK 74126

Appointments are required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments may be scheduled using the Oklahoma Vaccine Portal. THD said individuals will be able to select from the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine on-site, while supply is available.

Any Oklahoman age 16 and older is eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. A parent or legal guardian must be present with individuals under the age of 18.

READ MORE: All adult Oklahomans to receive COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29

THD said its staff have been administering the vaccine to eligible individuals at a mass point of dispensing (POD) site at Expo Square, on the Caring Vans and more recently at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. The department said more than 91,504 vaccines have been administered by the agency.

"As the vaccine supply and access points become more widely available in Tulsa County, it makes sense for the Tulsa Health Department to utilize our clinic locations where staff routinely administer immunizations to serve residents in a more convenient and efficient manner,” THD Executive Director Dr. Bruce Dart said.

THD will remain at the Lower Level River Spirit Expo on Thursday, April 1, officials said. THD will move to the Expo Square Pavilion through April 21 to complete all remaining second-dose appointments that have already been scheduled for those who received their first dose at Expo Square.

“There is now ample vaccine supply in our community, and multiple access points including local doctors and pharmacies,” Dr. Dart said. “Now is the time to get the vaccine. If you have questions, please talk to your health care provider or call the Tulsa Health Department. We want to empower residents with the information they need to feel confident in their decision to receive the vaccine.”

Health officials continue to stress the importance of wearing masks, frequent handwashing and maintaining social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Tulsa Health Department continues to offer specimen collection for COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled online or call 918-582-9355 to speak to a public health professional.

For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or to schedule an appointment online, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --