Tulsa Global Alliance celebrates international friendships at Olympic watch party

TULSA, Okla. — After a year of delay and uncertainty, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are officially underway.

The opening ceremonies gave Tulsa Global Alliance a reason to celebrate.

“I think after a year of being cooped up inside, it’s just really nice to come together," said Tara Sepulveda, intern at Tulsa Global Alliance. "Not as only a Tulsa community, but as a global community too.”

The group watched the Olympic opening ceremonies from NEFF Brewing in downtown Tulsa where they cheered on Tulsa swimmer Patrick Callan. They're also rooting for four athletes from Tulsa’s sister cities.

“There’s also swimmers from Amiens, France, and San Luis Potosi, Mexico," said Bob Lieser, vice president of programming for Tulsa Global Alliance. "A rugby player from Zelenograd, Russia. And a runner from Israel who won the Tiberias Marathon in 2018.”

The nonprofit aims to build a global community in Tulsa. The pandemic put a halt to many of its activities and visits from international friends, but now, it's finally finding a way to come together once again.

“So much has gone on in the world," Sepulveda said. "I think, especially in the news and in life, there’s a lot of negativity coming at you from all directions. And so whenever you’re watching the oOympics together as a community on the world event, it’s a competition, but a friendly competition."

