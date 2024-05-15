Watch Now
Tulsa fire responds after 2 men nearly drown at water treatment plant

Posted at 1:20 PM, May 15, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is responding to a water treatment plant after two men nearly drowned.

A bystander saw two men in the water at the A.B. Jewel Water treatment plant and called authorities. The bystander helped one man out but was unable to retrieve the other.

TFD said the two men slipped into the reservoir.

Crews launched a boat onto the water and located the second man. He was under water for at least 10 minutes.

The man was transported to the hospital. At last update, responders were working to resuscitate him.

2 News will update this story as we learn more.

