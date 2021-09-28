Tulsa Fire Dept. hosts statewide training seminar

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters from around Oklahoma are gathering in Green Country for a bi-annual training seminar.

The three-day event hosted by the Tulsa Fire Department kicked off Tuesday morning at several locations across Tulsa.

More than 500 first responders have volunteered to participate and will be working at six remote locations for different training seminars.

They will be identifying areas for improvement, testing and learning the latest equipment, and analyzing the most current search and rescue methods.

Oklahoma firefighters and first responders have assisted in everything from hurricane relief and search and rescue to assisting wildfires on fires on the west coast. Coordinators tell 2 News Oklahoma a lot of what they learn through the program has translated far beyond state borders.

“We have a reputation around the United States for meeting that standard, for setting the bar, and we do it every time we go out,” training coordinator for the state’s office of Homeland Security, Curtis Driscoll said.

The three-day program is being funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

