Firefighters shine light on Skiatook boy battling cancer

TULSA, Okla. — A photo is making the rounds on social media of a firefighter and a little boy sharing a special moment through a hospital window.

We spoke to the little boy’s aunt, about the story behind that picture. Cash’s aunt Sierra Simmons says he's been battling cancer for almost a year.

Over the weekend Simmons was looking for a way to lift his spirits — the goal was to get Cash a toy firetruck. When the Tulsa Fire Department got word, they brought in the real deal.

“At 8 a.m. the gentlemen reached out to me and was like, 'OK we are down. What time? Where do you want us? What do you want us to do? We will do anything,'" says Simmons.

And they did everything.

The fire department visited cash on Saturday at Saint Francis Hospital and ladder 29 came back on Sunday with Cash’s favorite — a ladder truck.

“When they came in it was just like — this light," Simmons says. "When he got down to the fire truck, he was pointing at it and the firefighters were talking to him about the truck and all the features and he was completely amazed."

The Tulsa Police Department also showed cash love and support. An officer stopped by the hospital Tuesday night to give Cash a badge and a teddy bear.

“You see so many people who have so much love in their heart and we are so grateful to these people for sending love, the wishes, the thoughts, everything. We could not be more grateful."

All strangers — bringing glimmers of light — in a time of deep darkness.

“Cash is probably going to be gaining his wings, very very soon," Simmons says. "So anything. Just any love, wishes, support, prayers, whatever you believe in, we are extremely appreciative of those.”

She says while she and her family are devastated about what’s happening, they are thankful for the 10 years Cash has been a light for them.

“I don’t know what the reason for this, because he is 10 years old. But he was gotten to live 10 years and he’s gotten to be this light for all of us for this long. So the least we can do is pick up the weight."

Cash’s family has started a GoFundMe account to pay for medical expenses here.

