Tulsa Fire Department mourns loss of Tulsa firefighter

The Tulsa Fire Department released a statement on their Facebook page Friday night.

"The Tulsa Fire Department has lost a true hero and friend today. The TFD is devastated by the unexpected loss of Captain Josh Rutledge.

His dedication to the residents of Tulsa, our fire department, and the development of our future firefighters is unrivaled."

"Our prayers are with the entire Rutledge family. He will truly be missed.” said Fire Chief Michael Baker.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --