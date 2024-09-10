Tulsa Fire Department looking to home 2 German Shepherds

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department is looking to find homes for two German Shepherds who have been staying at the TFD Safety Training Center for about a month.

TFD said training staff is feeding them, but no one is at the facility at night or on weekends to take care of them.

Tulsa Fire Department

The training chief contacted OK Shepherd Rescue, but they didn't have any open spots for fostering, TFD said.

The pair get along really well, so TFD said it would love to find a home for them together, but finding them a safer home is a top priority.

If you're interested in helping the fire department, message them on Facebook here.

