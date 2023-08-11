Tulsa Fire Department graduates cadets, receives money from Improve Our Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department will receive about 58 million dollars from the Improve Our Tulsa proposition.

Captain Weston Hodges has been with the Tulsa fire department for 16 years, his entire career as a firefighter.

And over the years he’s seen a lot of changes like pay cuts, but, he’s also seen pay raises.

Almost one year ago, the city of Tulsa agreed to the largest pay increase in the department’s history.

All firefighters received at least a four percent pay raise.

Something Andy Little with TFD says helps with recruitment.

“We were seeing people who were interested in Tulsa go to other departments because their pay scale was much better,” says Little.

They both say there’s been a lot of growth within the department too.

“It’s grown tremendously as a department, in training and responsibilities here. Our call volume has gone up significantly to where we put a lot of wear and tear on our equipment,” says Captain Hodges.

With all the wear and tear, engines and ladders need to be replaced periodically.

And with the money that was approved through the Improve Our Tulsa plan, the fire department will be able to make those replacements and make other repairs.

Right now, TFD is still about eight people short from being fully staffed, after 34 cadets graduated from the academy on Thursday.

But Captain Hodges says he’s thankful the city and citizens are showing their support to the department.

“It means a lot. We really do appreciate it.”

