Tulsa fire crew gives back to family after deadly fire

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa fire crew is helping out the family of a victim of a recent fire, a man well-known to the crew that responded to the call.

Tulsa Fire Station 17 responded to the call near Latimer and North Yale on Jan. 2. An elderly, disabled man couldn't escape, but his wife of 42 years made it out.

The firefighters at Station 17 know Nora Legan and her late husband Ricky, who suffered from dementia and only got around using a walker and wheelchair.

“Here at Station 17, we’re in a small area, a small station and we’re tucked into the neighborhood and we feel a connection to everyone around us," said Tulsa Fire Lt. Jason Smart.

After the fire, the crew felt the need to help give back.

“Station 17 got together, the whole station, all three shifts got together, and we donated as a station, to the victim and the victim’s family,” Smart said.

“In a case when you’ve been surrounded by somebody, it’s so emotional, where somebody has lost somebody and you do go home, you don’t take that for granted. You go home and you’re thankful that you’re going home to your family knowing that somebody doesn’t have someone to come home to.”

Nora Legan didn't speak on camera but told 2 News Oklahoma that she's taking things day by day and still trying to grasp that her entire life has changed. She said her family and generosity from the community should get her through it.

Anyone looking to donate to the family's GoFundMe can do so here.

