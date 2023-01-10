Watch Now
Tulsa coding school hosting first 'Hackathon' for high school students

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Posted at 3:32 PM, Jan 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-10 16:55:54-05

TULSA, Okla. — For parents looking for ways to keep kids’ brains active when they’re out of school this Presidents Day, there’s a free option that also introduces them to the ultra-competitive field of coding.

Holberton School of Tulsa is also using the event to try and reach an under-represented group in the tech industry.

Holberton is a two-year software development vocational school for adults in downtown Tulsa. Next month, the school is hosting its first “Hackathon” for high school students.

“A hackathon is way less scary than it sounds,” said Libby Ediger, CEO. “It’s an opportunity to come together to pick a problem and spend all day focused on it.”

Students will spend the day making robots and no experience is required.

To incorporate and honor Black History Month, Holberton is partnering with Urban Coders Guild to attract more black students to the event. According to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, black professionals make up less than 10% of the American tech workforce.

The school believes a more diverse industry leads to more diverse software.

“The way our technology is built depends on who is behind the table making it,” said Ediger.

The Hackathon is open to all high schoolers. It is first come, first served. Students must register by Feb. 13. It is a free event, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

