Tulsa Fire begins live platoon training at Sunset Plaza Apartments

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Housing Authority is planning on leveling the newly acquired Sunset Plaza Apartments, but not before Tulsa Fire Department uses the property for live practice.

On Wednesday, TFD began their platoon training drills at the apartments.

"Going down stairs, rescues, forcible entry ventilation — all the different aspects of firefighting" said Capt. David Rollandini.

Although the city once declared the complex a "public nuisance," TFD says its priceless.



Related story >>> Tulsa apartment complex consistently without water

"These walls breathe like the buildings we're responding to everyday" said District Chief Jason Gilkison. "It's incredibly valuable for us, and really rare to have this many structures in one place."

Related story >>> Tulsa Fire Department to use Sunset Plaza Apartments for training

Firefigthers from all experience levels are participating in the drills; everyone from expert to novice.

"It's being really well received" said Rollandini. "A lot of them just got through the 5 or 6 month academy of a lot of hard academics, drills, and now they actually get to put it to use"

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

