Tulsa Fire Department to use Sunset Plaza Apartments for training

Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 25, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Housing Authority plans to level the condemned Sunset Plaza Apartments and build new, affordable housing on the property.

But before demolition day, a unique opportunity presents itself.

"Tulsa Fire Department actually approached us to see if they could perform some training exercises at the property," said THA's Vice President of Communications & Public Affairs, Ginny Hensley.

TFD's District Chief, Jason Gilkison, says these sessions will be invaluable to trainees.

"This is really rare. You can't recreate this kind of training. It's in a real structure, behaves like our real fires, it's the best training that there is" he said.

He said their goal is to perform 10 live, fire drills on Tuesday. The training sessions are planned to repeat on Wednesday.

We'll continue to cover this story.

