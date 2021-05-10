Tulsa fifth grader named Oklahoma state winner in national Google contest

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa fifth grader is in the running to have one of her doodles displayed on Google.com for a day.

Julia Isley was selected as the Oklahoma winner of the Doodle for Google contest, an annual art competition for students in grades K-12.

Isley's now one of 54 finalists competing for the grand prize, which includes a $30,000 college scholarship and a $50,000 technology package for a local school, library, or non-profit.

Isley's artwork from the Doodle for Google contest

This year's contestants were asked to "use your imagination to create a Google doodle based on what inner strength means to you." Isley explained why she titled her artwork "Stronger Together."

My doodle shows strength of mind, body, and heart. The woman teaching and the boy learning are both exercising their minds. The volleyball players are strengthening their bodies. The girl tying her grandpa's shoes while he braids her hair shows love. There are many ways to be strong, but we are all stronger together.

The public can vote on their favorite doodle from May 10-14. To cast your vote, click here.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --