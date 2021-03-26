Tulsa Farmers' Market sets 2021 opening day

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is set to kick off its 24th season on April 3rd in Whittier Square, 1 S Lewis Ave.

TFM is the largest farmers market in the state of Oklahoma with over 70+ vendors in its memberships.

They will open with a wide variety of:

Responsibly raised meats & dairy

Fresh, locally grown produce

Plants and flowers

Crafts

Artisan foods

So much more!

TFM also accepts SNAP benefits and offers the Double Up Oklahoma program which matches SNAP benefits up to $20 each market day.

Health safety protocols are also still in effect at the TFM. These guidelines include that masks are required, encouraged social distancing, and hand sanitizer available throughout the market space. The first hour the market is open is available for high-risk shoppers.

Tulsa Farmers' Market runs every Saturday, from 7 to 11 a.m., starting in April, and lasts until October 23rd. After that, the market will switch to every Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m, in the months of November and December.

To learn more about Tulsa Farmers' Market and its vendors, visit the TFM website.

