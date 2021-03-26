Tulsa Farmers' Market sets 2021 opening day

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Farmers' Market is set to kick off its 24th season on April 3rd in Whittier Square, 1 S Lewis Ave.
TFM is the largest farmers market in the state of Oklahoma with over 70+ vendors in its memberships.
They will open with a wide variety of:
- Responsibly raised meats & dairy
- Fresh, locally grown produce
- Plants and flowers
- Crafts
- Artisan foods
- So much more!
TFM also accepts SNAP benefits and offers the Double Up Oklahoma program which matches SNAP benefits up to $20 each market day.
Health safety protocols are also still in effect at the TFM. These guidelines include that masks are required, encouraged social distancing, and hand sanitizer available throughout the market space. The first hour the market is open is available for high-risk shoppers.
Tulsa Farmers' Market runs every Saturday, from 7 to 11 a.m., starting in April, and lasts until October 23rd. After that, the market will switch to every Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m, in the months of November and December.
To learn more about Tulsa Farmers' Market and its vendors, visit the TFM website.
Trending Stories:
- Deputy who died after fight identified
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Dominion Voting files billion dollar lawsuit against Fox News
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- JBF Sales welcome event for struggling families
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter