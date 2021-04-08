Tulsa family searching for missing dog with tragic past

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa family is asking for help in the search for their missing dog that they said was taken from a park.

“She’s just pretty dependable," Janet Ellsbury said. "She’s always by me. When she runs off, she always comes back.”

Ellsbury brought her dog, Ruby Red, along with two other pups to Mohawk Park on March 26.

“She loves swimming," Ellsbury said. "That’s what she was doing. I figured as soon as she got out I was going to put the chain on her. But then she ran over there and I thought, okay, a little bit of frolicking in the woods.”

Ellsbury was getting ready to leave the park when Ruby took off into the woods. She called for her, but she didn't come back. Ellsbury needed to take care of the other dogs she had with her and had to run a quick errand. So, she left and came back an hour later. But when she returned, Ruby was nowhere to be found.

She said Ruby’s taken off like this once before, but last time when Ellsbury returned, Ruby was waiting for her. This time, she said a man fishing at the ponds told her he saw two girls in an SUV stop and put Ruby in their vehicle.

“Two girls asked if that was his dog, but he didn’t remember me," she said "He said he saw the two girls lift the hatch and have trouble putting Ruby in.”

This is just another incident in Ruby Red’s tragic nine years. She survived being shot by a Tulsa police officer in 2014. Then, in 2016, she survived being shot again while defending her owner, Ellsbury’s daughter, Lana, who was shot and killed.

“She’s the last part of my daughter I have, and my daughter loved her," Ellsbury said.

The family is searching for Ruby every day. They're pleading for her return and to have a piece of their daughter back.

“I’d really appreciate knowing if she’s alive or dead," Ellsbury said. "I really want to know if she’s okay. That she’s not being hurt.”

If you have any information about Ruby Red, you can contact Ellsbury at 918-836-2271.

