Tulsa fair aims to help senior veterans understand benefits

TULSA, Okla. — In the days just before Veterans Day, American Legion Post 1 in Tulsa hosts the “Senior Star Veterans Senior Living Expo and Education Fair.”

The event is for Veterans and their family members, including surviving spouses. The goal is to help them understand how their entitled benefits can help with various senior living options.

“We do not just want to say thank you to veterans,” Allen Usry, Community Relations Consultant at Senior Star, said. “We want to do something that will benefit them.”

Senior Star, in partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs, is hosting the event at American Legion Post 1.

While Senior Star is an independent living company based in Tulsa, Usry said this event is not to entice the veterans and their families into any particular community.

“You know, even with the sponsors, when I've talked to the sponsors, I've said, you know, if somebody comes to you, and you answer their questions, and then they want to make an appointment with you afterward, that's fine,” Usry said. “But our purpose here is to educate and to do something good for veterans, right, you know, right before Veterans Day.”

Usry said the benefits could help with many things, including home health, home care, and retirement or independent living communities. The Veterans Senior Living Expo starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 4 p.m.

