Tulsa elementary school student gets special sendoff ahead of cancer treatment

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa elementary school student got a sendoff Friday as he makes his way to St. Jude Children's Hospital for cancer treatment.
Doctors recently diagnosed Asher Rowland, a student at Eliot Elementary School, with brain cancer.
In support of his upcoming trip to start chemotherapy in Memphis, classmates, school staff and first responders came out Friday afternoon to see Asher off.
Students made signs and lined up to show their support for the boy, and he even got a hug from the school mascot.
Friends of the family set up a GoFundMe account to help them deal with the costs of the treatment.
