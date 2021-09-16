Watch
Tulsa elementary school closed due to water main break

Tulsa Public Schools
Posted at 7:20 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 08:20:32-04

TULSA, Okla. — Lindbergh Elementary School is closed for in-person learning today due to an unexpected water main break.

The school's website says parents and their families will be getting more information about meals for their students and possible updates about in-person learning for Friday.

Tulsa Public Schools plans to post updates about the situation on Facebook when they are notified of new information.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.

