Tulsa elementary school closed due to water main break

TULSA, Okla. — Lindbergh Elementary School is closed for in-person learning today due to an unexpected water main break.
The school's website says parents and their families will be getting more information about meals for their students and possible updates about in-person learning for Friday.
Tulsa Public Schools plans to post updates about the situation on Facebook when they are notified of new information.
This is a developing story. We'll continue to update as we learn more.
