Tulsa County Sheriff's Office: Young girl drowns in pond

TCSO says first responders were called there Friday night and the young girl was taken by EMSA to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

A Sheriff’s Office supervisor said a large family gathering was taking place at O’Brien park when the parents just simply lost track of a 2 year old girl.

TCSO said her own father found her in the pond and dragged her out.

Tulsa County Sheriffs officials say this is sadly an incident that can happen with so many people and kids around

and if a child leaves your sights for a second sometimes the worst can happen.

This is a developing story. We will update when were learn more.

