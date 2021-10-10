Tulsa County Sheriff's Office asking public for help in recent homicide

TULSA, Okla — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help with any tips pertaining to the murder of Billy Morris Lindsey.

Saturday afternoon TCSO deputies responded to the area of East 56th Street and South Peoria Avenue for reports of a man lying in the yard of a home.

When deputies arrived they found a 58-year-old male, Billy Lindsey, deceased in the front yard of his home.

According to the report his body showed obvious signs of trauma.

TCSO detectives are investigating Lindsey’s death as a homicide.

Lindsey was last known to be alive around 11:00 p.m. on Friday, October 8th.

Detectives are asking the public if they have any information to call them at 918-596-5600, or if they wish to remain anonymous to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

