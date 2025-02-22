Tulsa County deputies arrest three men for animal cruelty

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home Feb. 21 near 58th St North and North Elwood Ave after a tip from a concerned citizen for the welfare of dogs being kept outside in the cold.
Deputies said they found dozens of dogs that lacked adequate shelter and several dead puppies on the property.
TCSO said deputies rescued 39 dogs and found 5 dead dogs.
TCSO said detectives got a search warrant to search the home and found additional dogs in dirty kennels.
Marshall Favors, 61, Joseph Lutz, 45, and Joseph Vipperman, 29, were arrested for several counts of felony animal cruelty.
