Tulsa County Courthouse construction noise delays jury trials

TULSA, Okla. — Falling brick and marble is just one of the reasons Tulsa County Commissioners prioritized courthouse improvements and approved $28 million in federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The construction will delay some jury trials this year. The court administrator tells 2 News there is always a summer break from jury trials, typically mid-June to mid-August, for approximately nine weeks.

Now, an additional five weeks will be tacked on, so the construction noise will be less disruptive to trials. Jury trials are scheduled to break from June 2 to September 1.

Courthouse Security Officer Matt Briggs says, so far, the noise has not been too bad.

“Occasionally, once in a while, you can hear them up on the roof,” he said. He said navigating the entrances has taken some adjustment for the public. Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant James Collis says that some entrances are closed and others have been modified. Deputies lost about two-thirds of their parking spaces due to the construction equipment.

“Now, we have spots for about five,” he laughs. “Everybody has to make some sacrifices, but it is well worth it.”

Other improvements include replacing single-pane windows, adding wall insulation and upgrades to the sprinkler system and HVAC units.

Tulsa County Commissioner Stan Sallee said the county revamped the old sheriff’s office headquarters to house five additional courtrooms to use during construction.

“We have been working with judges and their staff for quite some time, making sure they understand the dilemma we are all in,” said Sallee. “There is no easy answer.”

Sallee said replacing the entire courthouse would cost in the hundreds of millions. With the public at risk, commissioners did not have time to wait on a potential bond vote, which is not a guarantee.

“Will we need a new courthouse at some point? I’m sure we will,” said Sallee. “But we need to take care of the one we have, not just for the people who come in here, but the people who work here. We have that responsibility and that is what we are focused on.”

