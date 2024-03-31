Tulsa community celebrates International Transgender Day of Visibility

TULSA, Okla. — Many are gathering to celebrate International Transgender Day of Visibility at events across Tulsa.

"It's a day to be visible," said Tulsa musician, Emmanuel Wayne. "It's a day to let people who are not yet visible know that they're not alone and they're supported," he said.

On Saturday, Trans Advocacy Coalition of Oklahoma (TACO) partnered with Youth Services of Tulsa for an event to uplift trans youth. People enjoyed pizza, face painting, and making magazines.

Also on Saturday, Oklahomans for Equality & Twisted Arts hosted a variety show fundraiser called "Visibly Happy" at the Lynn Riggs Black Box Theater. Organizers said the proceeds go to TACO.

2 News Oklahoma met parents at the event who said they were there to support their transgender child.

On Sunday, Freedom Oklahoma is hosting an event called "Give Trans People Our Flowers While We're Still Here: A Trans Day of Community Joy," from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Fulton Street Books & Coffee.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

