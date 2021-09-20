Tulsa City-County Library celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with virtual events

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City-County Library and the Hispanic Resource Center are providing Tulsans additional opportunities to share and honor the many colorful traditions of Hispanic heritage in September and October.

This year’s online celebrations, happening from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, include cooking demonstrations, a virtual event with award-winning educator and author Felicia Rose Chavez, a community mural project, and much more.

The annual celebration is coordinated by TCCL’s Hispanic Resource Center, which provides cultural, informational, and educational resources, as well as activities and services for both Spanish-and English-speaking families.

The center was established to meet the educational and cultural needs of Tulsa County’s growing Hispanic community.

Free virtual events include:

“Community Mural Project”

Library branches have created a pick-up community mural kit for all ages to honor the legacy and culture of local artists. Each branch has the kits available starting Wednesday, Sept. 15. Each kit will come with the history of a Latinx artist and invites anyone to recreate one of their masterpieces. People can return their finished canvas to your local library by Friday, Oct. 15.

“Grab-and-Go Hispanic Heritage Craft”

Patrons can drop by the Kendall-Whittier Library, located at 21 S. Lewis Ave., and pick up a grab-and-go Mexican art project to make at home to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

“Cooking With the Hispanic Resource Center”

Happening on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Sept. 29, Oct. 13, Oct. 27, anyone can join TCCL for a cooking tutorial featuring a variety of dishes from across Latin America. The tutorials will be broadcast live to the Hispanic Resource Center Facebook Page.

“In Conversation With Marcelo Hernandez Castillo”

Happening on Thursday, Oct. 7, TCCL is inviting patrons for a reading and discussion with Marcelo Hernandez Castillo, poet and author of “Children of the Land.” It is being co-hosted by Fulton Street Coffee & Books. The event will be conducted through Zoom and broadcast live to the Hispanic Resource Center Facebook Page. No registration is required.

“National Hispanic Art Museum: Meet the Curator”

Happening on Thursday, Oct. 14, anyone can meet and talk with the curator of the National Hispanic Art Museum and learn about the museum’s current exhibitions and permanent collections. The event will be conducted through Zoom and broadcast live to the Hispanic Resource Center Facebook Page. No registration is required.

For more information on TCCL’s Hispanic Heritage Month activities, call the AskUs Hotline, 918-549-7323, or visit the library's website.

