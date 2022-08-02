Tulsa City Council District 1 Candidate Forum happening Thursday

TULSA, Okla. — Candidates for Tulsa City Council District 1 will discuss topics relevant to the community on Thursday in a candidate forum hosted by the historic Vernon AME Church.

Sitting City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and challengers David Harris and Francetta Mays are expected to participate in the discussion starting at 7 p.m. Their race will be on Tulsa ballots on Aug. 23.

2 News Oklahoma Anchor and Reporter Naomi Keitt and Rev. Keith Mayes are serving as co-moderators for the forum.

