Tulsa City Council District 1 Candidate Forum happening Thursday

Posted at 12:02 PM, Aug 02, 2022
TULSA, Okla. — Candidates for Tulsa City Council District 1 will discuss topics relevant to the community on Thursday in a candidate forum hosted by the historic Vernon AME Church.

Sitting City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and challengers David Harris and Francetta Mays are expected to participate in the discussion starting at 7 p.m. Their race will be on Tulsa ballots on Aug. 23.

2 News Oklahoma Anchor and Reporter Naomi Keitt and Rev. Keith Mayes are serving as co-moderators for the forum.

2 News Oklahoma will stream the forum live. DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app to be notified when the stream starts.

