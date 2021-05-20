Tulsa City Council approves permit for armed march in Greenwood district

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council approved the 2nd Amendment Armed March permit.

The 2nd Amendment-friendly procession honors those lost to the Tulsa Massacre 100 years ago, it is scheduled for May 29th. 2 News previously reported the Elmer Geronimo Pratt Gun Club out of Austin, TX, and the national Black Panther Party is organizing the march. The groups said the march is about unifying the Black community, not about sparking fear or intimidation.

Complications about getting a permit for the event brought confusion, at the time, the city's permit department said the permit was filed under a different event name and the streets previously requested were already allocated. The ransomware attack on the city's infrastructure also slowed the process down to get the permit.

The armed march, along with a police escort, will start at Ben Hill Park to travel north on MLK Jr. Boulevard, then east on Pine Street, then south on Greenwood Avenue, then west on King Street, then north on Elgin Avenue, and finally, turn west on Latimer Place.

The "2nd Amendment Armed March" is happening on May 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

