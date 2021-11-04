Watch
Tulsa City Council approves motion to renew franchise agreement with PSO

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council approved a motion to move an ordinance granting Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) a franchise agreement with the City of Tulsa at its next Council meeting.

The City of Tulsa and PSO held a Town Hall on Sept. 21 to discuss the upcoming franchise renewal. Part of the agreement states PSO would agree to use public ways of the City of Tulsa to supply electricity to the public.

The Council's next meeting is on Nov. 17 at 5 p.m. Questions or comments may also be submitted here.

