Tulsa Christmas Parade ramping up for 2021 event

TULSA, Okla. — We’re just two days away from the comeback of the Tulsa Christmas parade in downtown Tulsa.

Because of Covid, last year’s parade was a drive thru event but this year it's back to normal and is expected to be bigger and better than ever.

Parade Director, Jessica Gullo said there's still a lot of work to be done but they're nearing the finish line.

“We’re in the final stretches of putting together our floats. We’ve got several floats going up in here. We have the Santa float, we have Joy to the World, a huge Merry Christmas, so we’ve got a lot of good stuff we’re working on," said Gullo.

Those participating have been working for weeks on their floats. Like local church, Fellowship Bible Church. This is the first time the church is participating and they're doing it big with their giant letters that sit outside the church.

“We wanted to just spread some Christmas cheer in the Tulsa Christmas Parade because we hear from a lot of folks, it’s not just Merry Christmas we do. During Covid we had "Let Hope Rise" out there and different things that we do along the road. And we’ve been hearing that it makes a difference in people’s lives so we wanted to be apart of that," said Hovorka.

And although this is the first year for the church's participation, they say this very well may become a yearly event.

“We’ve talked about, I think the last two years about getting involved in parades in general. It’s something that we want to be visible to the community and let people know that they’re welcome and loved. And so I would say that it’s something that we’re probably going to be apart of for years to come," said Hovorka.

There are 68 entries in this year's parade and organizers say you can expect all the things you remember from before Covid.

