Tulsa Christmas Parade committee announces theme, date for this year's parade

TULSA, Okla. — Christmas spirit is already in full swing for the volunteers and committee members of one very popular Green Country tradition.

The 2021 Tulsa Christmas Parade is officially happening this year on Saturday, Dec. 11th, and the theme is Making Spirits Bright.

Of this year’s theme, Jessica Gullo, director of the Tulsa Christmas Parade, said:

“Over the past few years, I have witnessed perseverance in many individuals and organizations in an effort to keep the traditions and events that foster joy in our spirits alive. We are grateful that the outdoor nature of a parade allows people to spread out along the route. Our goal and hope is to Make Spirits Bright in Tulsa by bringing that familiar format back.”

Last year, the Tulsa Christmas Parade was done in a drive-through format. This year, the parade will go back to its traditional format. People will be able to line the streets to see floats, bands, and even Santa himself this year in downtown Tulsa.

The committee members still plan to follow local and state event guidelines and are committed to planning a fun, safe event for Tulsans getting in the holiday spirit.

The 2021 Tulsa Christmas Parade is free to attend.

For organizations who want to participate in this year's parade, applications are now open to join.

