Tulsa chemist innovating battery technology

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa start-up aims to spark an energy revolution through sustainable battery materials.

Paige Johnson, CEO of Ten-Nine Technologies, is at the forefront. With 32 patents and over 60 pending, she's fulfilling her childhood dream of becoming an inventor.

"The moment when I decided to be a scientist when I grew up was when my parents gave me a microscope when I was 11," said Johnson. "That really sparked a lot of curiosity in me."

Now, curiosity is one of the central tenets of her business. Johnson said she's fostering a culture that challenges a historically male-dominated industry. Nearly half of Ten-Nine's team members are women.

"Women are underrepresented in science," said Johnson. "When I got into entrepreneurship, I found that was even worse."

Johnson noted that female founders disproportionately receive funding from investors.

"As a woman, you just have to acknowledge that you're going to be talking to twice as many people. You're gonna hear twice as many no's, and you're probably gonna have to exist on half as much money as probably a man would in an equivalent situation," said Johnson. "You just have to acknowledge that and put in the work to still get there."

Ten-Nine is poised to introduce its product, TENIX™, to the market this year. Johnson aims to shake up the industry and inspire women to pursue careers in STEM.

"Women, you should get out there and believe in your ideas and file a patent on them," said Johnson.

For more information about Ten-Nine Technologies, click here.

