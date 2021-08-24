Tulsa breweries plead with city council to enact citywide mask mandate

TULSA, Okla. — A group of Tulsa breweries is banding together in hopes of convincing city councilors to enact a mask mandate.

The "Tulsa Craft Brewery Alliance" made up of 10 locally-owned breweries sent a letter to Tulsa City Council ahead of its Wednesday night meeting where councilors will consider potential citywide mask rules.

"As a collective group, our small businesses employ hundreds of people who live and work in Tulsa and are directly affected by this debate, and we felt it necessary to offer our support in the strongest possible terms," Marshall Brewing Company wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"We understand that as small businesses, we are each able to require masks on our own, without a City Mandate. However, placing the weight of that decision on each individual business causes a choice with no good answer."

Marshal Brewing, Heirloom Rustic Ales, American Solera, Neff, Nothing's Left, High Gravity, Renaissance Brewing, Pippin's Taproom, Dead Armadillo, and Cabin Boys all signed on to the letter less than a week after sending out messages "strongly encouraging" mas wearing in their businesses.

The brewery owners say putting mask requirements in their hands locally could cause customers to take their business elsewhere.

Tulsa City Council is expected to consider a new mask ordinance as well as a potential mask "resolution" at their meeting on Wednesday.

