Tulsa Boys' Home gifted two longhorn steers

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Boys' Home is welcoming two new longhorn steers they'll be caring for, the organization announced Tuesday.

Longtime board member Joe Smith sold his ranch and donated "Coco" and "Rowdy" to the Boys' home and they arrived last week.

The TikTok video showing the arrival of the two longhorns has more than two million views.

The Boys' Home says that people passing by on Highway 51 have been regularly pulling over to take pictures of the steers.

Boys ages 13 through 18 who struggle with serious emotional, addiction, and behavioral problems stay at the home to be given a structured environment to help them succeed in the future.

The Boys' Home has helped more than 13,500 boys since its establishment more than 100 years ago.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --