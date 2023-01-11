Tulsa-based manufacturer plans expansion to Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tulsa-based McElroy Manufacturing announced Wednesday in a joint press conference with Broken Arrow Economic Development Corporation (BAEDC) plans to expand to Broken Arrow within the next calendar year.

The company’s CEO Chip McElroy told 2 News Oklahoma the new location will also host its clients and industrial partner companies from around the world once the doors open.

Mcelroy will repurpose the old Baker Hughes manufacturing site into its fourth campus in the greater Tulsa area. Baker Hughes announced last summer that it would close the nearly 200,000-square-foot facility off the Broken Arrow Expressway, affecting about 170 workers.

BAEDC President Jennifer Conway said her group is glad a family-run business from just up the road can take over.

"[McElroy are] incredible community partners," Conway said. "They have been a strong supporter of the entire Tulsa region in every shape, way or form. So we’re excited they’re expanding their footprint to Broken Arrow.

“This building is an incredible asset to the Broken Arrow community, and we have had an incredible partnership with Baker Hughes. And gaining a partner like McElroy in Broken Arrow – they’ve been in the Tulsa region for many, many years – but to have them expand and grow right here in Broken Arrow, it is an incredible opportunity for us.”

McElroy hopes to open up shop by mid-2024, in what will be the company's fourth Tulsa campus.

