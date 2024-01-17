Tulsa bars see customers interested in non-alcoholic drinks

TULSA, Okla. — Laura Fuentes has been sober since July. Her newfound lifestyle is benefiting everything from her health, relationships, and career.

"Because I'm not drinking, I've kind of opened my eyes to seeing who are my friends and who are not, and I have more clarity in that," explained Fuentes. "I've gotten a better job. I'm able to stay at work and have that stability without calling out too much. I just feel like my life is just more peaceful."

Fuentes said these perks come at not cost to her social life.

"I still go out every weekend with my friends," said Fuentes.

Establishments across Tulsa are noticing more customers like Fuentes, and are adjusting their menus accordingly.

This "Dry January" alone, Duet Restaurant's Non-Alcoholic Wine Dinner sold out within hours. Mother Road Market hosted its first "Soper Sips" non-alcoholic beer festival. Nothing's Left Brewing Co. is hosting a dry bar each Wednesday.

Erick Craven, Taproom Manager at Cabin Boys Brewery, is taking notice.

"It's a growing trend," said Craven. "Not just in January, just in general. It seems like the newer generations are just not real big alcohol drinkers. So we're having to change with the times."

Cabin Boys Brewery's non-alcoholic menu currently features four craft beers, flavored sparkling water, and mocktails.

While these drinks don't provide a buzz, Craven said customers appreciate the artistry.

"It takes a lot of work. A lot of trial and error to get there because you are trying to still match the taste," said Craven. "They still give everybody the experience they're looking for whenever they are having those mocktails."

