Tulsa barber shop burglarized

Sharpside Barber Shop is known for more than just haircuts.

This summer, it held a water bottle drive to beat the heat. This weekend, it's gearing up for a coat drive, but with a snag.

"I was approaching and noticed that the door was open. I thought that was odd," described owner, Trent Martin, of the moment he discovered his shop had been burglarized.

"It seems like my door was hammered in. All the drawers were out," explained Martin.

He said the thieves took more than a thousand dollars in tools and merchandise, then left without closing the door. Trouble piled on when the pipes froze and the floors flooded. The cold also damaged the equipment that wasn't stolen.

A neighboring business provided surveillance footage of what Martin believes to be the incident. Two men can be seen loading a sedan and driving off on Sunday morning.

"It's tough times, desperate times," said Martin. "Desperate people do desperate things."

Shop owners on the block also said they've noticed property theft.

"We actually recently had a car get stolen from us," said Amir Albik, General Manger at Double A Fine Autos, just across the street from Sharpside. "We've had a lot of activity on the street. It's a bit concerning because it happens so often."

Amir said thieves also cut a hole in his shop's fencing, and smashed a car window.

Even with the set back, Martin said the coat drive is still on. "The community really surrounded us and helped us out over this past 24 hours and helped cover the cost of the equipment so far. So that's been a blessing."

Martin said he recently opened a location at the University of Tulsa, and all services will be offered there until the 11th and Pittsburg location is back in order.

The shop is accepting donations only until losses are recouped. @Sharpside918 is the handle for both Venmo and CashApp.

