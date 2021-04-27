Tulsa Ballet announces 2021-2022 season with classic ballet, contemporary dance performances

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Ballet's Artistic Director Marcello Angelini announced details about the 2021-2022 season for the dance company last Friday, April 23, during a virtual event.

Angelini hopes the upcoming season will bring Tulsa Ballet back to a sense of normalcy.

“The last 14 months have been challenging for all of us, in the community and around the world, both personally and professionally,” Angelini says. “Our country is now rounding the corner in the quest of defeating this pandemic, hope is palpable and the prospect of returning to a regular ballet season tangible and seemingly within reach."

After an untraditional season filled with uncertainty about the future for the arts, Angelini has once again found the balance between the classics of the 19th century and contemporary works to reflect the modern day.

"It is with this hope that we announce our 65th season, one packed with World Premieres, a brand-new The Nutcracker, time for reflection with a World Premiere piece dedicated to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the embodiment of classical tradition exemplified by Swan Lake, US premieres like Vendetta and the return of Andy Blankenbuehler's Remember our Song,” Angelini continues.

The new season will launch with Creations with Studio K featuring three World Premieres from September 9 to 19.

The dance company will also perform a multimedia experience about the Tulsa Race Massacre to mark its centennial for an unforgettable theatrical experience happening from October 28 to 31. It will also make this Tulsa Ballet's return to the Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

The new season also includes a brand new production of The Nutcracker for this year's holiday season, the long-awaited premiere of Vendetta, a Mafia Story to start off 2022, and performances of the most-performed ballet of all time, Swan Lake, next spring.

Season tickets for the upcoming 2021-2022 season can be found for purchase on Tulsa Ballet's website. Single tickets will be available later on August 1.

Tulsa Ballet is currently in the final stages of finishing its current season with "The Celebration" on May 13 and 16 at the Cox Convention Center Grand Hall, with an option to watch the performance online on May 14. Tickets can be ordered online.

